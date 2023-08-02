I-77 North in Iredell County closed due to deadly crash, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - I-77 North near the 33-mile marker in Iredell County is closed due to a deadly crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the lanes are expected to be closed for about two hours.

NCDOT said the crash is between exit 31, Langtree Road, and exit 33, Williamson Road.

Avoid the area and find a different route if you can.

