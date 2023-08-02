Humane Society, Gaston Co. Police rescue 14 dogs from alleged dogfighting, cruelty situation

GASTON CO., N.C. (WBTV) - The Humane Society and Gaston County Police Department spent the morning rescuing 14 dogs from an alleged dogfighting and cruelty situation in Gastonia, according to representatives from the Humane Society.

The dogs were found in makeshift wooden and wire enclosures that were deemed hazardous on the 900 block of East Sixth Avenue.

Veterinarians noted the dogs had dental issues, skin conditions, missing hair, puncture wounds and scars consistently seen in dogfighting operations.

Items related to dogfighting were also found on the property, according to officials.

“It’s always haunting … seeing what the dogs have had to endure and thinking about how they’ve suffered,” said Jessica Johnson, senior director of the Humane Society of the United States’ animal rescue team. “We are grateful to the Gaston County Police Department for intervening on behalf of these dogs. No animal deserves to suffer the way these dogs have, but this is the last day they will have to live like this.”

“The Gaston County police are grateful for the assistance and partnership with the HSUS in our ongoing commitment to ending this type of animal cruelty,” Capt. Kyle Yancey said.

The dogs will be taken to an undisclosed location to continue receiving exams and treatment.

