Funeral, memorial services announced for Rowan Co. high school student

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Funeral and memorial service arrangements have been announced for Jesse C. Carson High School student Dalton Gay. Gay, 17, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday.

The obituary, provided by Wilkinson Funeral Home of Concord, describes Gay as a “vibrant and beloved young soul. His sudden passing has left his family, friends, and community in deep grief, mourning the loss of a remarkable young man.”

A funeral service to celebrate Dalton’s life will be held at 7:30 pm on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Charity Baptist Church, officiated by Pastors Marty Payton, Tommy Dolinger, Student Pastor Grant Ketron. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00-8:00 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2023, also at Charity Baptist Church.

A memorial service will take place at 7:30 pm on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Carson High School Football Stadium.

Dalton was born on February 7, 2006, in Cabarrus County, to Michelle Hurst Payne and Robert “David” Gay, Sr. He was an exceptional young man, entering his Senior year at Jesse C. Carson High in China Grove.

The obituary notes that Dalton was passionate about sports and excelled in football, where he was a captain of the team. He also played baseball. He was a responsible and dedicated leader, serving as the Battalion Commander for JROTC at S. Rowan High School.

Additionally, Dalton worked as a summer intern for Charity Baptist Church and was actively involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at Carson High.

Dalton’s love for the great outdoors was evident, and he relished spending time hiking, tubing, skiing, fishing, and four-wheeling. He was also committed to fitness and spent countless hours at Platform Gym. His passion for learning and leadership extended to his involvement in the Tarheel Boys State Delegate, where he served in 2023.

Many friends and family members have said that Dalton was an individual of faith, often found studying his personal Bible, a testament to his strong spiritual connection.

In remembrance of Dalton’s passion for helping others, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charity Baptist Church-Food Pantry at 2420 Brantley Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083, a cause that was close to his heart.

Donations may be made by visiting this page.

“Dalton Mitchell Gay will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His kind-hearted nature, leadership, and unwavering faith have left an indelible mark on those who crossed paths with him. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memories live on in the hearts of those who loved him,” the obituary noted.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.