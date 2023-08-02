PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12, 2018. Officials said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, a Vermont motorist accused of causing a crash that killed Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

The driver who was cited, Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, was processed Tuesday evening and released ahead of a September arraignment, state police said. A court official couldn’t say whether Koss had a lawyer, and Koss didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Richard Treat Williams’ nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Warrant: Investigators sought evidence of murder in search tied to missing Allisha Watts
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Two families in northern Mecklenburg County are currently dealing with the pain and heartache...
‘I couldn’t even hug my daughter’: Parents lose children to fentanyl overdose
Dalton Gay, 17, passed away Saturday.
Carson High student who died Saturday remembered for living his faith

Latest News

Recovery efforts underway after drowning in Cornelius
Recovery efforts underway after drowning in Cornelius
Chesterfield County students return to school Wednesday
Chesterfield County students return to school Wednesday
Several downed poles along West Morehead Street in Charlotte have knocked out power to hundreds...
800+ without power after tractor-trailer takes down poles in Uptown
Rookie QB Bryce Young and the rest of the Carolina Panthers will participate in Fan Fest...
‘An established tradition’: Panthers gearing up to host annual Fan Fest in Uptown
Panthers take training camp to Bank of America Stadium for Fan Fest
Panthers take training camp to Bank of America Stadium for Fan Fest