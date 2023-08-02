Crime Stoppers: After more than four years, mother still pleading for help identifying son’s killer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A grieving mother in Charlotte is still pleading for help identifying the person responsible for killing her son.

Danneul McLean was shot and killed in a north Charlotte neighborhood on Dec. 20, 2018. He was 29 years old and left four children behind. No one has been arrested in connection to the killing.

Police said the shooting happened on Druid Circle. McLean’s mother, Bernice McLean, returned to the location where the shooting happened and spoke to WBTV.

“I was afraid to come and do this, but I’m not gonna be afraid because I want somebody to give us closure on this. I know there’s someone out there that knows what happened to Danneul,” the grieving mother told WBTV.

Bernice McLean said her son’s death has broken her family. She said coping with grief has only gotten harder over the years.

“It gets worser – worser, worser every day,” Bernice said.

She explained that she is unsure why her son was targeted.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in the case. Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said he thinks the reward money could entice someone to come forward with information.

“In these economic times, things are up and down. We’re very hopeful that the money could be a factor, but more than that we want to bring the family some closure,” Smith said.

Bernice McLean explained that she is committed to getting justice for her son.

“I wanted to come back out here today and let whoever done this know that we’re not giving up, and we’re gonna get closure,” McLean said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.