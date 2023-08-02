Cornelius police investigating apparent drowning at Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after an apparent drowning Tuesday night at Lake Norman, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

MEDIC said they and the Cornelius Fire Department were called to Nautique Boulevard.

Police said local fire departments are on scene and recovery efforts are underway.

No further details were released.

