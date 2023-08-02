PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Corey LaJoie signs multi-year contract extension to remain with Spire Motorsports on Cup circuit

LaJoie has been racing with Spire Motorsports since 2021.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie is introduced before the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series...
NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie is introduced before the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race, Monday, July 17, 2023, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Corey LaJoie has reached a multi-year extension to remain on as the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.

LaJoie, a third-generation racer whose father and grandfather are members of the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame, raced his way to the Cup Series through top developmental series like the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, where he had six wins, and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series, where he won twice.

The 31-year-old LaJoie has also competed in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series before earning a full-time ride on NASCAR’s top circuit.

“Corey LaJoie took a chance on Spire Motorsports before we had any tools, any cars, or even a race shop,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said in a release. “... He had plenty of other opportunities and chose to stay the course. We’re excited that Corey will continue to anchor this team and we’re ready to keep making meaningful progress every time we unload.”

LaJoie has been racing with Spire Motorsports since 2021.

His career best finishes include a fourth place at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 22 Cup races this year, LaJoie has scored 11 top-20 finishes.

LaJoie said he is committed to building a competitive race team at Spire.

“I’ve grown, matured and developed my skills and will continue to improve myself and my extended family at Spire Motorsports for years to come,” LaJoie said. “We will continue stacking pennies and deliver for our great partners on and off the track. We’re even more eager to bring our loyal fans on the journey with us.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Warrant: Investigators sought evidence of murder in search tied to missing Allisha Watts
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Crews returned to Lake Norman Wednesday morning to resume their search for a missing swimmer.
Body of missing swimmer in Lake Norman found, police say
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color

Latest News

Donny Allison, left, Jimmie Johnson, center, and Chad Knaus pose for a picture after being...
Jimmie Johnson, crew chief Chad Knaus join Donnie Allison as NASCAR Hall of Fame selections
Rookie QB Bryce Young and the rest of the Carolina Panthers will participate in Fan Fest...
‘An established tradition’: Panthers gearing up to host annual Fan Fest in Uptown
Panthers take training camp to Bank of America Stadium for Fan Fest
Panthers take training camp to Bank of America Stadium for Fan Fest
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium