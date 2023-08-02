PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Committee recommends rezoning of old north Charlotte hotel property

The Charlotte City Council will discuss the rezoning at the next zoning meeting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former hotel site in Charlotte could soon be made into affordable housing.

The Charlotte Zoning Committee voted to recommend the rezoning of 4 acres where the old Economy Inn on Reagan Drive in north Charlotte is located.

Earlier this year, the city bought the property for more than $4 million. In April, neighbors said the motel has been a crime magnet and they want it gone.

Changes to Reagan Drive are all part of the city’s Corridors of Opportunity program, an initiative seeking to create growth and legacy and prosperity for existing residents and business owners within six underserved areas in Charlotte.

Monica Carney Holmes, executive director of Corridors of Opportunity, said redeveloping the old hotel reduces the number of hotel rooms and opportunities for transactional crime while providing more homeownership opportunities in the corridor.

The Charlotte City Council will discuss the rezoning at the next zoning meeting.

