Chesterfield County students to return to school Wednesday

Students are going back to school two weeks earlier this year.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County School District is beginning its new school year Wednesday, and it comes earlier than in years past.

Students are going back to school two weeks earlier this year in an effort to create a better modified year-round calendar.

Chesterfield County leaders said the earlier start will help with the testing schedule for high school students.

This year, they will also be adding intersession weeks for the first and second half of the year. During these weeks, students will get a break from the classroom and a chance to recharge. Staff will also get the chance to refocus and reset during these breaks.

District leaders said this year’s theme is Adding Value to the CCSD Village.

It’s a notable change that school leaders say they hope will benefit everyone.

They said they want to remind staff and parents of what is important and that everyone plays an important role in providing the best education possible.

With the schedule changes, school will get out before Memorial Day.

