Break from the heat continues Wednesday before rain chances return Thursday

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will stick around Wednesday.

There is potential for some stray showers throughout the day, but rain should stay away for Panthers Fan Fest in Uptown.

Rain is expected Thursday, though, with potential for some widespread precipitation. The mountains and foothills could see as much as three inches of rain.

Our break from the scorching heat will continue, with highs in the mid 80s Wednesday before dropping to about 80 on Thursday.

Then, humidity and temperatures will rise as we approach and get into the weekend.

