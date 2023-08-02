Break from the heat continues before rain returns, First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will stick around Wednesday, with dry weather in store for Panthers Fan Fest.

Today: Not too hot, not too humid, low rain risk

Late Week : Rain chances up, temps going down

Weekend: Back to normal, scattered thunderstorms

Today will be another nice day. Partly sunny skies, tolerable humidity levels and afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s. Dry conditions will hold for most neighborhoods. But rain and storm chances will ramp up as we head into Thursday and Friday.

Autoplay Caption

Mostly cloudy tonight, there may be a shower in western sections. Lows will drop back into the 60s overnight.

Thursday and Friday are now First Alert Weather Days. There’ll be a lot more cloud cover around and shower chances will rise Thursday while temperatures fall.

Highs Thursday will only get back to near 80 degrees, with the greatest rain chance west of I-77. Showers are likely Thursday night, and some rain could be on the heavy side. Most areas will see anywhere from .5-1.5″ of rain over the next 72 hours.

Potential rain coverage (First Alert Weather)

The humidity level will be in the tropical range Friday and over the weekend, and while shower and thunderstorm chances will remain on the high side Friday, they’ll back off to the more typical range over the weekend.

Highs Friday will again run well below average, only getting back to near 80 degrees again before jumping up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees both weekend days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.