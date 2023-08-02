PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Body found during search for missing swimmer in Lake Norman, representative says

Local fire departments are on scene and recovery efforts are underway, police said.
It is not clear whether or not the body crews recovered is the same person crews have been searching for.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A body has been located after an apparent drowning Tuesday night at Lake Norman, a family representative said.

It comes as crews resumed their search Wednesday for the missing swimmer. First responders were called to Nautique Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Police said a person jumped from the cliffs, went into the water, and never came back up.

It is not clear whether or not the body crews recovered is the same person crews have been searching for.

The search has been happening off of West Catawba Avenue and not far from Interstate 77 in Cornelius.

Members of the Cornelius Police Department, the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Department, the Huntersville Fire Department, the Charlotte Fire Department, and Sherills Ford - Terrell Fire & Rescue have been involved in the search for the missing swimmer.

The public is asked to avoid the area while crews continue the search.

An investigation is underway after an apparent drowning Tuesday night at Lake Norman, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

