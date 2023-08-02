PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘An established tradition’: Panthers gearing up to host annual Fan Fest in Uptown

The team will participate in a full practice in front of fans at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday evening.
By Faith Alford
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For almost two weeks the Carolina Panthers have been in Spartanburg, working to get used to a lot of changes, including rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

The team will continue training camp tonight with Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend the full practice session and ensuing fireworks show.

“Fan Fest has really become an established tradition for Panthers fans,” Riley Fields of the Panthers said. “You really get all the game day excitement with the entertainment group’s Top Cat, percussion drum line…Black and Blue Crew, all of the on field entertainment, in addition to seeing the team run through a full practice.”

Road closures for the event will begin this morning, with additional streets to shut down in the afternoon.

Mint and Graham streets, along with Brooklyn Village Avenue, near the stadium will close around 11 a.m.

Fans also need to remain mindful that the stadium’s clear-bag policy is in effect for Wednesday’s festivities.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with practice set to start at 7, and fireworks around 9:15.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here.

Related: Street closures announced for Wednesday's Panthers Fan Fest

