800+ without power after tractor-trailer takes down poles in Uptown

The incident happened just outside of Bank of America Stadium.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people are without power after a tractor-trailer took down several poles in uptown Charlotte.

The incident happened at West Morehead Street and Clarkson Street, just north of Bank of America Stadium, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Duke Energy’s outage map showed more than 800 customers are without power as of 4:30 a.m.

As many as 1,600 people had been in the dark immediately after the incident.

Crews are on scene working to restore power and repair damaged poles.

The outage map estimates power may not be fully restored to the area until 6 p.m., potentially affecting the Panthers’ annual Fan Fest. Gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

