75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

The man was found to have possessed more than 29,000 images and 340 videos depicting child porn.
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 75-year-old man from Boone was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of child pornography.

In addition to the incarceration period, the man, Stephen Allen Hill, will remain under supervised release for 20 years, must register as a sex offender, and pay more than $22,000 in victim trafficking and child porn assessments. He has also been given a $30,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of NC said.

Court documents and proceedings revealed that in October 2020, law enforcement became aware of Hill using a peer-to-peer network to share child pornography with other users.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Hill’s home in January 2021 and seized several electronic devices, including a computer, hard drives and a cell phone.

An examination of the devices found they contained images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers and infants engaging in sadistic and masochistic conduct.

Officials said that Hill possessed more than 29,000 images and 340 videos depicting child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a child under the age of 12 on Dec. 12, 2022.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

