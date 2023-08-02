PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
$10,000 worth of items stolen from Salisbury ULTA store

Two women accused of taking fragrances and makeup
The store is located in the shopping center off Klumac Rd. near I-85.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women loaded up a bag and took off with more than $10,000 worth of makeup and fragrances from the ULTA store in Salisbury, according to a police report.

The incident happened at the ULTA in the shopping center just off Klumac Road during business hours on Sunday and was reported to police on Monday.

According to the report, two women came into the store and loaded up a buggy with the items, then put the items in a brown bag before leaving the store.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the store.

Theft from ULTA stores is not uncommon, in fact, a check of local news stories shows that it happens quite often.

Last week $10,000 worth of items were stolen from an ULTA location on Bowling Green, KY, according to a local news outlet, and two weeks ago there was a report that two women got $4,000 worth of goods from the ULTA in Lexington, SC.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340.

A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
Two families in northern Mecklenburg County are currently dealing with the pain and heartache...
Dalton Gay, 17, passed away Saturday.
Recovery efforts underway after drowning in Cornelius
Chesterfield County students return to school Wednesday
Several downed poles along West Morehead Street in Charlotte have knocked out power to hundreds...
Rookie QB Bryce Young and the rest of the Carolina Panthers will participate in Fan Fest...
Panthers take training camp to Bank of America Stadium for Fan Fest
