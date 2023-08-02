$10,000 worth of items stolen from Salisbury ULTA store

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women loaded up a bag and took off with more than $10,000 worth of makeup and fragrances from the ULTA store in Salisbury, according to a police report.

The incident happened at the ULTA in the shopping center just off Klumac Road during business hours on Sunday and was reported to police on Monday.

According to the report, two women came into the store and loaded up a buggy with the items, then put the items in a brown bag before leaving the store.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the store.

Theft from ULTA stores is not uncommon, in fact, a check of local news stories shows that it happens quite often.

Last week $10,000 worth of items were stolen from an ULTA location on Bowling Green, KY, according to a local news outlet, and two weeks ago there was a report that two women got $4,000 worth of goods from the ULTA in Lexington, SC.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.