$1 million lottery ticket purchased in Pineville
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Check your tickets! One lucky person has a $1 million lottery ticket that has yet to be turned in.
Officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery confirmed Wednesday that a Mega Millions Ticket sold at the 7-Eleven on 105 South Polk Street in Pineville is worth $1 million.
Five of the winning numbers are on the ticket.
Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, nclottery.com.
