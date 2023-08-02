PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

$1 million lottery ticket purchased in Pineville

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.
One winner purchased their ticket in Pineville.
One winner purchased their ticket in Pineville.(n/a)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Check your tickets! One lucky person has a $1 million lottery ticket that has yet to be turned in.

Officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery confirmed Wednesday that a Mega Millions Ticket sold at the 7-Eleven on 105 South Polk Street in Pineville is worth $1 million.

[Read also: Pineville man wins $1 million in new lottery game]

Five of the winning numbers are on the ticket.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, nclottery.com.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Warrant: Investigators sought evidence of murder in search tied to missing Allisha Watts
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Two families in northern Mecklenburg County are currently dealing with the pain and heartache...
‘I couldn’t even hug my daughter’: Parents lose children to fentanyl overdose
Dalton Gay, 17, passed away Saturday.
Carson High student who died Saturday remembered for living his faith

Latest News

Recovery efforts underway after drowning in Cornelius
Recovery efforts underway after drowning in Cornelius
Chesterfield County students return to school Wednesday
Chesterfield County students return to school Wednesday
Several downed poles along West Morehead Street in Charlotte have knocked out power to hundreds...
800+ without power after tractor-trailer takes down poles in Uptown
Rookie QB Bryce Young and the rest of the Carolina Panthers will participate in Fan Fest...
‘An established tradition’: Panthers gearing up to host annual Fan Fest in Uptown
Panthers take training camp to Bank of America Stadium for Fan Fest
Panthers take training camp to Bank of America Stadium for Fan Fest