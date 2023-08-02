$1 million lottery ticket purchased in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Check your tickets! One lucky person has a $1 million lottery ticket that has yet to be turned in.

Officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery confirmed Wednesday that a Mega Millions Ticket sold at the 7-Eleven on 105 South Polk Street in Pineville is worth $1 million.

[Read also: Pineville man wins $1 million in new lottery game]

Five of the winning numbers are on the ticket.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, nclottery.com.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.