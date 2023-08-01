Woman warns against parking overnight at PNC Pavilion after car broken into

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You may want to be careful where you park, one woman is warning concertgoers.

A Harrisburg woman said her car was broken into this past weekend in a parking lot at PNC Music Pavilion.

Police confirmed that someone smashed her windows and stole several items after she left her car overnight.

Angelica Slobodyanik said after Saturday’s Post Malone concert, she called an Uber and left her Jeep Wrangler at a lot along Pavilion Boulevard.

A police report stated that a thief broke the rear windshield and wipers before stealing several items inside. It estimated damage to the vehicle at $2,000.

Slobodyanik said she saw a handful of other cars that were also broken into.

“At least three or four other cars,” she recalled. “I thought a supervised overnight parking area would not be the area where so many cars would get broken into.”

WBTV reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police to learn how many people this happened to and what kind of security, if any, is provided for the lots.

WBTV also asked Live Nation, who manages the venue, what the overnight policy is and if you’re even allowed to leave your car at the venue overnight.

The website says lots are available at the venue and come along with your ticket price, but does not mention overnight parking.

Related: ‘Getting worse and worse’: Businesses near PNC Pavilion say traffic issues a major concern

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.