With new coach, Catawba College excited about upcoming football season

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury, NC - Catawba College has a new head coach at the helm heading into the 2023 season with high expectations. They will kick off the season on September 2nd at 1 pm at Elizabeth City State University. Catawba’s first home game will be September 9th at 6 pm against Livingstone College in Shuford Stadium.

After a national search, Tyler Haines was hired as Catawba’s head coach after serving as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach at Shepherd University. Haines brings a strong football pedigree, successful experience rebuilding a Division II program, and a contagious passion for excellence and commitment to building a successful team on and off the field.

Catawba’s football players return to campus the first week of August ready for camp.

“Our goal for camp is simple,” said Haines. “Improve every day in every way. We need to grow both on and off the field. The SAC Conference is one of the toughest in the country and we must develop our edge in a short amount of time.”

Haines oversaw the team’s progress throughout spring ball and training. He’s also worked closely with his staff on the recruitment of new football athletes.

“Our staff has worked tirelessly on the recruitment of men of character and talent from high schools around the region and within the transfer portal to join us here at Catawba,” continued Haines. “Our current team worked hard through spring ball and into the summer.”

“We are excited about the upcoming season for our Catawba football program. We look forward to seeing you in the stands this fall! We promise to field a team that makes Catawba College, our alumni, and the Salisbury/Rowan community proud. Win for Catawba!”

2023 Football Season tickets can be purchased on Catawba’s website at: https://www.catawbaathletics.com/tickets. They offer either reserved or general admission seating options. Single-game tickets are also available. The 2023 home schedule has Catawba taking on Mars Hill, Emory & Henry, Wingate, and Barton in addition to Livingstone.

