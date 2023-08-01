WATCH LIVE: Woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed seeks bond

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The woman charged in an April crash that killed a newlywed and seriously injured the groom and two others will make an appearance in bond court Tuesday.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is charged with one count of reckless homicide resulting in death and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death, according to jail records.

Lawyers representing Komoroski filed a motion for bond claiming she is not a threat to the community or a flight risk on May 19. They said the circumstances around the incident are heartbreaking, but the tragedy doesn’t make her a flight risk or a danger to the community.

The filing went on to describe Komoroski as someone who has never been violent to anyone, graduated on the dean’s list from Coastal Carolina University and has a passion for babysitting.

The filing also claimed she struggles with alcohol dependence and will go to rehab immediately if she is released on bond.

Folly Beach Police say Komoroski rear-ended a golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. on April 28 in the 1200 block of E. Ashley Ave. One passenger of the golf cart died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Samantha Miller, who had just gotten married earlier in the evening.

Three others, including Miller’s husband Aric Hutchinson, were injured in the crash.

Police said at the time of the crash, Komoroski was driving 65 mph.

A blood toxicology report showed her blood alcohol level was 0.261 on the night of the crash. That is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski on May 17. The lawsuit alleges Komoroski had a “booze-filled day of bar hopping” and the establishments she visited that day had an obligation to “exercise due care” in serving alcoholic beverages. In addition to Komoroski, the lawsuit names Snapper Jacks, The Drop-In Bar and Deli, The Crab Shack, Taco Boy, El Gallo Bar and Grill, and Bottle Cap Holdings, LLC.

Komoroski’s bond hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

