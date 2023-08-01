PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warrant: Boyfriend of missing Allisha Watts victim of suicide attempt when found in car

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The boyfriend of missing Moore County woman Allisha Watts was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt when he was found unresponsive in her car last month, law enforcement said.

A search warrant obtained Tuesday by WBTV details the circumstances that led to the July 26 search of a northeast Charlotte home police believed to be Watts’ boyfriend’s.

Watts was last seen July 16 at the Pamela Lorraine Drive home, according to the search warrant.

Her cousin said she saw Watts getting into the passenger side of her vehicle, while her boyfriend got into the driver’s seat, the warrant states.

Cellular data records show that Watts’ phone, her boyfriend’s phone, and the vehicle all return to the Pamela Lorraine Drive home around 3 p.m. July 16 and all three remained at the home until around 6 a.m. July 18, according to the search warrant.

Watts’ vehicle was found July 18 at an Anson County DMV. Her boyfriend, who police list as the sole resident of the Pamela Lorraine Drive home, was inside the vehicle and was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt, the warrant states.

Police said Watts was not in the vehicle.

WBTV also obtained a report from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. That report says the man found unresponsive in the SUV was considered a person of interest at the time and that he had a history of domestic violence.

On July 19, Watts’ family filed a missing persons report with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

People from across the state have rallied in support of the 39-year-old woman. On July 25, about 400 people showed up for a candlelight vigil in Southern Pines.

The next day, Watts’ family and friends, as well as activists, made the trip to Charlotte in hopes of learning more about the timeline and investigation.

Over the weekend, Watts’ family and friends organized a search party off Woodward Avenue near Camp North End but were unable to find her.

A prayer gathering is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Southern Pines in Moore County.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds to help with expenses.

