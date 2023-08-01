PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

File - The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in...
File - The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A 14-month-old girl died after her grandmother left her unattended in a hot car in New York for eight hours, police said.

The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Eight hours later, the grandmother went to pick the girl up at the day care center and realized she had left her in the car, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed.

About 40 children die of heatstroke in the United States every year after being left or becoming trapped in a car, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The majority of cases happen when a parent or caregiver forgets that the child is in the car.

Monday’s high temperature in Smithtown was 83 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius), but temperatures inside a car can reach much higher.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

