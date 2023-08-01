PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Teen says hair color led to her being sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job

On Tuesday, WBTV reached out to Chick-fil-A corporate about the incident.
Chick-Fil-A employee experiences criticism from management over hair color
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Autumn Williams, 16, says she was sent home from Chick-fil-A along Highway 49 in July because of the color of her hair.

She shares the situation left her feeling embarrassed.

“She pulled me aside and she was like ‘Hey, one of our supervisors came through yesterday and they noticed blonde in your hair and they want you to take it out and come back since blonde is an unnatural color to you,’” Williams said.

Williams and her mother, Nina Burch, said they want to share her story so this doesn’t happen to other people.

“You’re being sent home because your hair color is not natural? I didn’t understand what that meant,” Burch said.

Burch said she tried to speak to management at the Chick-fil-A for clarification as to why a supervisor sent her daughter home but said management refused to talk to her about it.

On Tuesday, WBTV reached out to Chick-fil-A corporate about the incident. A representative said a supervisor on site misinterpreted the policy and shared that Williams is allowed to come back and work at the location.

Williams expressed she has no desire to return back to work at that location.

WBTV asked Chick-fil-A corporate if the supervisor involved in the incident will receive any additional training on the company policies or receive any disciplinary actions. Corporate said they could not comment on that matter.

“I just hope that companies realize that no one fits in a box. People come in different colors, shapes, sizes and what you perceive to be natural based off someone’s ethnicity or race isn’t necessarily true,” Burch said.

Burch added Chick-fil-A made no attempt to contact her or Williams’s father about the matter.

“No one else should feel like they have to change themselves to fit into someone’s perfect image of them,” Williams said.

As far as any legal action, Burch said they are considering all possibilities.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Security footage has been released after police said the driver of an SUV intentionally hit the...
Driver who allegedly hit 6 migrant workers faces charges
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Dalton Gay, 17, passed away Saturday.
Carson High student who died Saturday remembered for living his faith
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
The new Panthers scratch-off tickets, which cost $5 apiece, offer more than $22.7 million in...
Panthers, NC Education Lottery team up on new scratch-off ticket
Yellow Corporation in Charlotte shuts down, leaving hundreds out of work.
Hundreds without a job in Charlotte after Yellow Trucking shuts down