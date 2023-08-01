Street closures announced for Wednesday’s Panthers Fan Fest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Street closures near Bank of America Stadium are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning ahead of the Panthers Fan Fest, the City of Charlotte announced.

Fan Fest is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The following street closures will begin at 11 a.m. and will reopen about two hours after the event ends, according to city officials:

South Mint Street between Morehead Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Graham Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Mint Street

Brooklyn Village Avenue between Mint Street and Church Street

Additional streets in the vicinity will begin lane closures about 4 p.m., city officials said.

Related: Luke Combs makes Panthers prediction for 2023 season

Drivers and pedestrians should expect heavy traffic and congestion in uptown before Fan Fest and after the event ends.

Streets and lanes near the stadium will be closed to vehicles to accommodate large pedestrian flows.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.