PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sen. Murkowski’s Defense Department overdose data bill could be included in annual defense package

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Senate passed its proposal for the country’s annual defense bill last week. The House approved its own version a couple weeks before the upper chamber. Now both sides will work to reach an agreement when they return from recess in September.

Among the issues lawmakers want addressed, studying the damage the opioid epidemic has caused the military community.

According to a recent Defense Department report, from 2017-2021, more than 300 service members died and more than 15,000 overdosed on drugs and alcohol. And more than half of those that died used the synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

“I think we were all pretty shocked when we saw the statistics come from the Department of Defense,” said USN Capt (RET) Jeff Horwitz, CEO, of SAFE (Stopping the Addiction Fatality Epidemic) Project. “Before we’re going to be able to solve all of the addiction crisis, whether it’s with veterans or elsewhere, we have to actually understand what the problem is.”

That is why SAFE Project supports a bill requiring D.O.D. to give yearly reports on overdoses among service members and their families, research barriers to treatment and promote education and prevention. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is one of the sponsors of the Senate’s proposal.

“We need to know the statistics. We need to know the numbers so that we can act better,” said Murkowski.

Earlier this year, a high-ranking Defense Department official wrote a letter to Murkowski saying, “The department continues to evaluate, refine, and improve strategies for overdose prevention to ensure we are making every effort to prevent these tragic deaths.”

The Pentagon maintains the rate U.S. service members are dying from drug and alcohol overdoses is lower than the general public.

As for the bill, it was folded into the annual defense package which will come to a vote in September.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Security footage has been released after police said the driver of an SUV intentionally hit the...
FBI assisting with investigation after 6 migrant workers hit in Lincolnton
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Dalton Gay, 17, passed away Saturday.
Carson High student who died Saturday remembered for living his faith
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews

Latest News

Sen. Murkowski’s Defense Department overdose data bill could be included in annual defense package
President of the college speaks about future plans to bring the campus back to its former glory
Plans to restore Barber-Scotia College
Senate clears military authorization hurdle, sets up showdown with House
Senate clears military authorization hurdle, sets up showdown with House
Senate clears military authorization hurdle, sets up showdown with House