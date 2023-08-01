PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Second supermoon of the year happens tonight

FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck" supermoon, the first of four supermoons in 2023, July 3, 2023, in Chicago. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons. Catch the first show Tuesday night, Aug. 2, as the full moon rises in the southeast.(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The month of August kicks off with a supermoon -- the second of four of the year.

The full moon will officially hit at 2:32 p.m. EDT, according to NASA, but will appear full from early Monday morning to early Thursday morning.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens with the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closet approach to Earth.”

They are known as the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.

Tuesday’s moon will be just 222,159 miles away from Earth, according to the Associated Press, giving it the supermoon label.

“Warm summer nights are the ideal time to watch the full moon rise in the eastern sky within minutes of sunset. And it happens twice in August,” said retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, dubbed Mr. Eclipse for his eclipse-chasing expertise.

The moon will be even closer the night of Aug. 30. Because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be what’s called a blue moon.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

