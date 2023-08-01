SBI instructs Rowan-Salisbury Schools administrators in preventing school violence

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) recently held class for principals, assistant principals, and other administrators with Rowan-Salisbury Schools on how to prevent school violence.

“This is the first time we’ve done in a school system environment presenting to principals and assistant principals and we’re very excited to be here,” said Kelie Hodges, Special Agent in Charge. “I hope the takeaway is that this is a partnership, and it takes all of us in a collaborative effort.”

The agents who led the training are part of the SBI’s Behavioral Threat Assessment (BeTA) unit. After the February 14, 2018 attack at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the SBI, in consultation with the University of North Carolina System, decided that the traditional reactive approach of law enforcement to attacks is not sufficient to address this issue.

Partnering with University Police, and state and federal law enforcement agencies, the SBI formed the BeTA Unit to take a proactive approach focusing on threat assessment and management to address threats of mass violence.

“Describing what those warning behaviors are, those risk behaviors, and this is a fact finding,” Hodges added. “It’s not based om somebody’s ‘well I think this child is a school shooter’ or has the propensity to be a school shooter, it’s a fact-finding mission and really training us to look very closely, to recognize those signs and to say something…that’s the biggest piece. I think a lot of folks even in the community see something but don’t say anything about it.”

The training was held in the Wallace Educational Forum and was attended by dozens of administrators from across the county, including Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers.

“Today we’re blessed to have the SBI with us with their BeTA Unit to go over behavioral threat assessment and it’s a proactive approach of how we make sure that our students are supported so that we don’t find ourselves in crisis situations,” Withers said.

According to the SBI, the primary purpose of threat assessment is the prevention of targeted violence. The agents said they hoped the presentation gave administrators a good understanding of how to make assessments on potential violence, and what to do in case they think violence is a possibility.

Findings of the Safe School Initiative conducted by the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Department of Education suggest that some future attacks may be preventable. “The fact that most attackers engaged in pre-incident planning behavior and shared their intentions and plans with others, suggests that those conducting threat assessment inquiries or investigations could uncover these types of information.” (Threat Assessment in Schools: A Guide to Managing Threatening Situations and to Creating Safe School Climates, Washington, DC, May 2002, p. 30).

“Our primary mission is to get folks off the pathway to violence and recognizing warning behaviors and risk behaviors and really working with our community. It takes all of our partners, mental health, social work, our school systems. Everybody plays a part in preventing mass violent attacks and obviously our school system is a partnership with our schools is very important in that process,” Hodges added. “The goal is not to put somebody in prison. The goal is to make sure these students are supported.”

The SBI plans to continue visiting schools across the state with the BeTA Unit. To learn more, visit https://www.ncsbi.gov/BeTA/Purpose

