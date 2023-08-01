Rowan Co. United way announces campaign chair, cabinet

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Stephen Bullock, President of Power Curbers, has been appointed as the Campaign Chair for the Rowan County United Way 2023-2024 Campaign. In this role, Bullock will take charge of United Way’s yearly fundraising campaign for supporting various local health and human service programs. The organization holds its campaign each fall and relies heavily on volunteers.

The Campaign Cabinet, which includes other United Way champions, is also involved in overseeing campaigns across different sectors of the community.

Funds raised during the campaign help support 19 local programs, which address mental health, substance use, healthy lifestyle behaviors, and basic needs. Last year alone, 73,673 individuals were served by United Way.

Bullock is a Rowan County native and West Rowan High School graduate. He obtained a BA in History at Wake Forest University in 1989. Following college, he taught and coached for five years at South Rowan High School, and since 1994, has worked at Power Curbers where he currently serves as President. He and his wife, Andrea, are active members of First Presbyterian Church and have two grown daughters, Katie and Laura.

For many years, Power Curbers has been a steadfast ally of United Way, while Bullock has contributed to the organization for more than two decades. In addition, he has previously taken on the role of Company Chair and actively participated in United Way’s Day of Caring event.

“It’s hard to imagine that there’s a family in Rowan County who hasn’t benefited from United Way and it’s Community Investment Partners in some way”, explains Bullock. “Given all the challenges facing our society, United Way’s move to supporting mental health is timely and more important than ever. Today’s youth face more pressure than I ever knew as a teen so it’s paramount that we back the funded programs that minister to them.”

While Bullock oversees the campaign, members of the campaign cabinet will be responsible for achieving goals within their divisions and aiding in the promotion of the campaign. The team is comprised of new and experienced members, which Bullock believes will be a recipe for a successful campaign. But what motivates them to support United Way?

Miriam Ramirez, Capstone Recovery Center (Nonprofits): “I support Rowan County United Way because I see first-hand evidence of the good they do in our community. The support is more than financial. They are available to us in emergency situations where we might not know where to turn. I always turn to them, and the situation is resolved quickly and always with love.”

John Drye, Central Carolina Insurance (Community Business): “United Way provides resources to a lot of different organizations in our county that I otherwise would not think to support.”

Carol Ann Houpe, Rowan-Salisbury School System (Education): “I have given to Rowan County United Way my whole professional career. I continue to give each year because I see the ripple effect of each dollar given to United Way and the impact on our children, families, and community.”

Dale Peeler, Central Carolina Insurance (Commercial 2): “If you believe in your community, you have to believe in your United Way. Mental illness and drug addiction have no boundaries and do not discriminate. United Way gives local support to help fight and provide resources to people in crises.”

Gary Blabon, Novant Health (Professionals): “I continue to support Rowan County United Way because I believe in their mission and values. I also see the impact that they have on the community and the resources made available for those in need. I served on the Board of Directors for several years and saw the impact Rowan County United Way has in building a stronger, healthier community.”

Graham Corriher, City of Salisbury (Professionals): “Rowan County United Way is an award-winning organization that for over 60 years has identified and served the needs of this community. I give because I trust United Way and because I know my donation stays here and matters.”

Dr. Steve Yang, Yang Family Dentistry (Professionals): “I support United Way because this organization unites various private, public, and nonprofit organizations to tackle economic, health, and educational challenges.”

Kaisha Brown, City of Salisbury (Public Employees): “I support Rowan County United Way because of the meaningful impact it has on our community. United Way works collaboratively with other community organizations to empower and improve the lives of community members who need it most. Rowan County United Way’s mission aligns with my values, and I am proud to be part of the team that is creating sustainable, positive change in Rowan County.”

Rodney Harrison, City of Salisbury (Public Employees): “I support United Way because it is a dynamic organization that truly benefits all citizens in our community on many levels from addiction to providing meals for seniors and helping youths. Rowan County United Way brings Salisbury-Rowan County together to create a stronger, healthier community.”

Greg Anderson, Retired (Chairmans): “When you work hard for your money and want to give some back to the community, Rowan County United Way knows where to invest your hard-earned dollars. And there is accountability. I trust them.”

David Post, David Post Law (Leadership Giving): “For many residents of Rowan County, United Way is a reliable resource for a wide range of needs, whether it’s an emergency situation or simply navigating the challenges of daily life. By facilitating collaboration among various public service agencies, United Way is spearheading the

effort to deliver community services and outreach in a more efficient and strategic manner.”

Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associates Realty (Commercial 3): “Our community is incredibly generous, and together, their donations to United Way add up to help those in need become self-sufficient and strong. It’s truly exciting.”

Kevin Auten, Retired (Special Gifts): “I support Rowan County United Way because as a lifelong resident, I have seen the many good things accomplished by this agency. More specifically, as a retired 35-year veteran Deputy Sheriff, I have seen the services provided firsthand. As a recent retiree I am proud to serve on the Board of Directors and volunteer my time.”

Jonathan Williams, Garver USA (Presidents): “I support United Way because of the measurable impact it has on our local community. From the organizations it supports to the individual lives it directly benefits, United Way is an essential part of Rowan County.”

