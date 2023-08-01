Rex Heuermann, architect accused of killing 3 women in Gilgo Beach, is due back in court

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, shows Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect who was charged Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.(Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Rex Heuermann, the architect accused of murdering at least three women and leaving their bodies along a remote stretch of coastline near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, is due back in court on Tuesday for the first time since his arraignment.

Heuermann is charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello, who disappeared in 2009 and 2010. Prosecutors also say he’s suspected in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who vanished in 2007.

Police ended a hunt for evidence at Rex Heuermann's home. He is accused of killing at least three women more than a decade ago. (NEWS 12 LONG ISLAND via CNN)

All of the women were sex workers whose remains were discovered near each other on a barrier island off Long Island’s southern coast.

Investigators spent nearly two weeks combing through Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park, across a bay from where the remains were found.

The search included digging up the yard, dismantling a porch and a greenhouse and removing many contents of the house for testing. Heuermann’s wife, Asa Ellerup, told the New York Post that it left the home in shambles, with belongings piled in heaps, part of her bathtub cut away and furniture broken up.

Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. Heuermann has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

“My couch was completely shredded. I don’t even know if there’s any parts to the couch,” said Ellerup, who filed for divorce after her husband was arrested. She said her two adult children, who also live in the house, were crying themselves to sleep.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was ordered jailed without the possibility of bail in his first court appearance in mid-July.

Investigators say they cracked the case with the help of sophisticated cell phone location data analysis, DNA evidence and an old tip about a vehicle seen parked outside the home of one of the victims.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Melissa Barthelemy disappeared in 2009, not 2010.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

