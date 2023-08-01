Relief from the heat arrives, rain chances low through end of the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a streak of days with highs in the mid to upper 90s, relief from the heat is finally here.

Temperatures will be below average for the rest of the week, topping out in the 80s. Highs Thursday will only reach the low 80s.

Along with the break in the heat, rain chances are relatively low for the rest of the workweek, but will increase as we get closer to the weekend.

As those chances climb, so will the temperatures. Highs will rebound back into the 90s by Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.