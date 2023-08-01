PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Relief from the heat arrives, rain chances low through end of the workweek

Highs for the next few days will top out in the 80s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a streak of days with highs in the mid to upper 90s, relief from the heat is finally here.

Temperatures will be below average for the rest of the week, topping out in the 80s. Highs Thursday will only reach the low 80s.

Along with the break in the heat, rain chances are relatively low for the rest of the workweek, but will increase as we get closer to the weekend.

As those chances climb, so will the temperatures. Highs will rebound back into the 90s by Sunday.

