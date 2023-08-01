Police investigating crash after pickup truck hits house in southwest Charlotte
The incident happened on Ross Avenue on Tuesday morning.
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a crash in southwest Charlotte after a truck hit a house early Tuesday.
The incident happened on Ross Avenue, off of West Boulevard near Clanton Road.
A WBTV crew at the scene saw the white pickup truck resting against the front porch of the home.
It is unclear what led up to the incident.
This is a developing story.
