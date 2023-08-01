Police investigating crash after pickup truck hits house in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a crash in southwest Charlotte after a truck hit a house early Tuesday.

The incident happened on Ross Avenue, off of West Boulevard near Clanton Road.

A WBTV crew at the scene saw the white pickup truck resting against the front porch of the home.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story.

