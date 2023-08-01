PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating crash after pickup truck hits house in southwest Charlotte

The incident happened on Ross Avenue on Tuesday morning.
The truck was spotted resting against the front porch of the home.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a crash in southwest Charlotte after a truck hit a house early Tuesday.

The incident happened on Ross Avenue, off of West Boulevard near Clanton Road.

A WBTV crew at the scene saw the white pickup truck resting against the front porch of the home.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Security footage has been released after police said the driver of an SUV intentionally hit the...
FBI assisting with investigation after 6 migrant workers hit in Lincolnton
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Dalton Gay, 17, passed away Saturday.
Carson High student who died Saturday remembered for living his faith
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews

Latest News

The truck was spotted resting against the front porch of the home.
Police investigating crash after pickup truck hits house in southwest Charlotte
Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with Cuzzo's Cuisine
Ukraine native in Charlotte using music to make a difference
Condado Tacos has committed to raising over $100,000 to help alleviate hunger through the...
Condado Tacos partnering with Feeding America