Panthers team up with NC Education Lottery on new scratch-off ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Panthers fans have been waiting to scratch the itch for a while.

No, it’s not NFL training camp or the upcoming season that we’re talking about. No, it’s not Panthers Fan Fest, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s the Panthers teaming up with the N.C. Education Lottery on a new scratch-off ticket that offers people a chance to win big money and exclusive VIP game-day experiences, according to a news release.

The new Panthers scratch-off tickets, which cost $5 apiece, offer more than $22.7 million in prizes, with five top prizes of $200,000.

The game also offers second-chance drawings. Fans who enter their scratch-off tickets in those drawings will have a chance to watch the team play in the comfort of The Vault, an exclusive field-level experience. People also can win a Champions Village Game Day Experience with food, drink and premium seating at Bank of America Stadium. More winners will receive a Combine Experience in which they can test their football skills and meet team captains.

A final grand prize will give one lucky fan season tickets to The Vault for the 2024 season.

In all, the second-chance drawings offer 19 Panthers prizes, including:

Eight winners of Carolina Panthers Vault Game Tickets

Five winners of a Carolina Panthers Champions Village Game Day Experience

Five winners of a Carolina Panthers Combine Experience

One winner of a Carolina Panthers 2024 Vault Season Ticket Package

Kristi Coleman, Panthers team president, helped to introduce the new ticket Tuesday at The Vault at Bank of America Stadium.

“Today, the Carolina Panthers are proud to partner with the North Carolina Education Lottery to offer Panthers fans the opportunity to purchase a Carolina Panthers branded scratch-off ticket for the first time since 2020,” she said.

This is the third time the lottery and the Panthers have teamed up. The first Panthers ticket launched in 2016 and the second in 2020.

