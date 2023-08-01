Monroe woman charged with embezzling millions from employer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Monroe woman has been charged with embezzling more than $2.3 million from her employer, according to a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday in court.

Kristy Lawrence, 44, was charged with wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced.

From 2016 to April 2022, Lawrence was employed by a small family business in Monroe, according to allegations in the indictment.

Lawrence, who was released on bond after her initial appearance, allegedly worked in purchasing and accounting for the business, and she handled the company’s books and records, according to the news release.

Lawrence allegedly embezzled millions from the company, making multiple unauthorized electronic transfers from the company’s bank account to make payments for her personal benefit, including to pay her credit cards, according to the indictment.

Lawrence allegedly covered up the fraud by using her position and access to falsify documents and make fraudulent accounting entries in the company’s books and records, according to the indictment.

Lawrence’s alleged scheme was uncovered after she was on extended leave and another employee took over her duties, according to the news release.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI in Charlotte and the Union County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

