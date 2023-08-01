PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten

Kristy Fischbach died from her injuries after she was stabbed 14 times and beaten on July 22. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Noelle Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three young boys are now without a mother after she died from an attack in late July.

WOIO reports 33-year-old Kristy Fischbach died from her injuries after she was stabbed 14 times and beaten on July 22.

Fischbach’s cousin Jessica Rukaniva said she is still having a hard time believing her fun, full of life cousin is gone.

“I couldn’t believe it at first. I was just shocked and started crying and hyperventilating, like is this even real?” she said.

Rukavina said Fischbach’s 12 and 8-year-old sons found their mother inside her Cleveland home fighting for her life.

“She was stabbed 14 times. She was beaten in her head,” Rukaniva said.

Fischbach was taken to the hospital where her family made the heartbreaking decision to take her off life support four days later.

Authorities determined the person accused of hurting her is her significant other, Thomas Eller.

Officials said Eller was charged with felonious assault.

Fischbach’s sons are currently in the care of other family members.

“Even though the storm isn’t over, it may never be over, but we will be dancing and smiling in the pouring rain for Kristy because that’s how strong she was,” said Tony Rukaniva, Jessica Rukaniva’s husband.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Security footage has been released after police said the driver of an SUV intentionally hit the...
Driver who allegedly hit 6 migrant workers faces charges
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Dalton Gay, 17, passed away Saturday.
Carson High student who died Saturday remembered for living his faith
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews

Latest News

Allisha Watts was last seen leaving her boyfriend's home in northeast Charlotte on July 16.
Family and friends to hold prayer gathering for missing Allisha Watts
The truck was spotted resting against the front porch of the home.
Police investigating crash after pickup truck hits house in southwest Charlotte
Habitat For Humanity will welcome seven families into their new homes on Tuesday.
Habitat For Humanity to open first wave of homes in west Charlotte neighborhood
Parents shared what to look out for and the dangers of fentanyl use after losing their own...
Extended Conversation: Parents discuss the dangers of fentanyl use
Matthew Damion Parham, left, and Terry Brian Parham, right, were charged.
Father and son charged on multiple counts, including assault with a deadly weapon