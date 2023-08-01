PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in drug case

Joshua Settlemyer entered guilty plea
Joshua Lee Settlemyer will also receive 36 months of supervised probation.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man will spend the next 30 months of his life in a federal prison after being sentenced in a drug investigation from 2022.

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, deputies were attempting to locate a stolen vehicle, when they encountered Joshua Lee Settlemyer who had an outstanding order for arrest. Settlemyer was arrested on the outstanding order for arrest.

At some point during the course of the arrest, deputies located and seized approximately 35.5 grams of suspected Cocaine and 23.9 grams of suspected Heroin. Settlemyer was charged with the additional drug charges and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

The United States Attorney’s Office agreed to prosecute Settlemyer on federal drug charges because of his extensive history of this type of activity. Settlemyer was indicted by the United States District Court, Middle District of North Carolina for counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Possession with intent to Distribute Cocaine.

Settlemyer was taken into federal custody and subsequently entered a plea of guilty. He was sentenced on August 1, 2023, to serve 30 months in Federal Prison followed by 36 months of supervised release.

