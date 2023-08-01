Lancaster first responders share how they saved patient and caregiver from fire

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, Darren Player with the Lancaster Fire Rescue & Emergency Management spoke to WBTV about how first responders were able to save a bedridden patient and his caregiver from a house fire.

“We knew that if this house was on fire, and we couldn’t get it under control quickly someone was almost gonna surely die and we didn’t want that to happen,” shared Player.

Player says first responders got the call about the fire around noon on Thursday on Bethel Boat Landing Road.

He said the fire started in the kitchen with something left unattended on the stove and quickly spread to the kitchen cabinets and through the house.

Player shared that he and other first responders were familiar with the man who lives at the home because he has medical issues and is bedridden.

Unable to get the man out of the window, Player said firefighters instructed his caregiver to close the bedroom door to help slow the fire from getting to the bedroom.

“The door is not a fireproof door, but it is a barrier. It stops the smoke spread, and by her being able to place the wet towel at the base of the door, it kept most of the smoke from being able to enter the room,” explained Player.

Thankfully, firefighters we able to battle the flames and get to the patient and his caregiver and walk them out of the front door.

“They fought the fire in that area and then we carried the stretcher in through that same way down to his bedroom which is at the end of the hall to the right. Got him on the stretcher and then they controlled him,” shared Player.

Player said the patient and the caregiver are doing well. He also shared how proud he is of Lancaster First Responders for preventing things from turning out worse.

“Fire Rescue did its job just like we’re supposed to. EMS was there. They were there for us, they were there for him. Sherriff’s deputies were there to help with whatever they needed to help. I’ve never been so proud to be part of this county’s safety organizations,” said Player.

