Hundreds without a job in Charlotte after Yellow Trucking shuts down

Chained gates, an empty parking lot and hundreds of people without a job in Charlotte.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the oldest trucking companies in the nation has shut down its operation leaving nearly 30,000 people without jobs.

Hundreds of Yellow Corporation workers in Charlotte are trying to figure out their next move.

“Kind of sad the company I worked for 29-and-a-half years was mismanaged so bad they had to shut it down,” Curtis Dickson, a former Yellow Trucking company employee, said.

Chained gates, an empty parking lot and hundreds of people without a job in Charlotte. Some returned to the facility Tuesday to turn in equipment and pick up personal items.

“I feel the company let us down, everyone down by not being upfront with the information that they were getting, and it just put a bad taste in my mouth for a union company,” Freddy Streater, who worked for Yellow Trucking Company for 24 years, said.

Both men with more than two decades of experience for Yellow Corporation, but it came to an end last Thursday when they were told to turn in their equipment and take all personal items home.

“I think they had in mind all along to shut it down, to file bankruptcy,” Dickson said. “They just led us on so they could get a little bit of the last freight moved that they needed moved.”

Signs posted on the parking lot gates said “All company operations have ceased as of Sunday” at noon.

Teamster, the union representing about 22,000 drivers, said it received a legal notice Monday about the shutdown and bankruptcy.

“If I can find something within the meantime while everybody else is looking, I guess I’ll just land something but if I don’t land anything maintain and keep my house because I want to keep my house,” Streater said.

“I’m going to retire. I’m 61 years old and I’m going to be able to draw some pension, not as good as it should have been for 29-and-a-half-years,” Dickson added.

Teamster said it’s working to help affected members with assistance in finding “good union jobs” in freight and other industries.

