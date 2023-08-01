Help needed finding missing Granite Falls woman

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen in early July.

Denise Rucker was last seen July 7 at the Walmart in Granite Falls, according to deputies. She was reported missing on July 15 by family.

Rucker is a 54-year-old white woman weighing around 170 pounds and standing around 5′5.″

She was last seen wearing red shorts and a pink shirt.

[Read also: Family and friends to hold prayer gathering for missing Allisha Watts]

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 828-758-2324.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.