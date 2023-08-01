PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Habitat For Humanity to open first wave of homes in west Charlotte neighborhood

The neighborhood is the site of this year’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.
By Faith Alford
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat for Humanity has finished building the first of seven new houses in west Charlotte, and will welcome families home on Tuesday afternoon.

The neighborhood is the site of this year’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity.

Located in the Plato Price neighborhood, the organization will eventually have a total of 27 homes completed in the area.

Volunteers broke ground on the homes last November, on nine acres of land donated by the City of Charlotte.

In October, 900 volunteers will gather to build the remaining homes.

The new homes are part of an effort to bring more affordable housing to the area off of Morris Field Drive.

City leaders and volunteers will be in attendance Tuesday as families are welcomed inside their new homes.

Also Read: Report shows number of people dealing with homelessness continues to rise in Meck. County

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Security footage has been released after police said the driver of an SUV intentionally hit the...
FBI assisting with investigation after 6 migrant workers hit in Lincolnton
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Dalton Gay, 17, passed away Saturday.
Carson High student who died Saturday remembered for living his faith
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews

Latest News

The truck was spotted resting against the front porch of the home.
Police investigating crash after pickup truck hits house in southwest Charlotte
Administrators from across Rowan County listen to a presentation from SBI agents at the Wallace...
SBI instructs Rowan-Salisbury Schools administrators in preventing school violence
Woman warns against parking overnight at PNC Pavilion after car broken into
Woman warns against parking overnight at PNC Pavilion after car broken into
Truck crashes into home on Ross Avenue in southwest Charlotte
1 dead, police investigating after pickup truck hits house in southwest Charlotte