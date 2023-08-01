Habitat For Humanity to open first wave of homes in west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat for Humanity has finished building the first of seven new houses in west Charlotte, and will welcome families home on Tuesday afternoon.

The neighborhood is the site of this year’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity.

Located in the Plato Price neighborhood, the organization will eventually have a total of 27 homes completed in the area.

Volunteers broke ground on the homes last November, on nine acres of land donated by the City of Charlotte.

In October, 900 volunteers will gather to build the remaining homes.

The new homes are part of an effort to bring more affordable housing to the area off of Morris Field Drive.

City leaders and volunteers will be in attendance Tuesday as families are welcomed inside their new homes.

