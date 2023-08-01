Father and son charged on multiple counts, including assault with a deadly weapon

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A father and son face a long list of charges following an investigation by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, on Thursday, July 20th, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Chalk Maple Road in China Grove. The search warrant was based on an investigation into stolen property, illegal possession of firearms, and a violent assault that took place at the residence. Two arrests were made during the investigation.

Matthew Damion Parham, 31, was arrested on July 20 on charges including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault by pointing a gun, first degree kidnapping, and communicating threats.

Terry Brian Parham, 52, was arrested on Sunday, July 23, for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The investigation stemmed from information obtained on July 18th from a concerned citizen in reference to a stolen John Deere Tractor, alleged to have been seen at the Chalk Maple Road location.

The information included a description of a green John Deere tractor with an attached front-end loader. The description matched that of a tractor that was reported stolen in 2022.

On the same day, detectives also obtained information concerning a violent assault which was said to have taken place at the Chalk Maple Road address on July 11. The report claimed that while in an outside building, Matthew Damion Parham assaulted the victim by placing a semi-automatic pistol against the victim’s head, then pulling the trigger and firing the weapon directly next to the victim’s head.

The victim was then alleged to have been moved outside of the building by Matthew and Terry Parham, where they allegedly beat the victim unconscious using what was believed to be a crowbar and a metal pipe.

Deputies say a third party interjected and stopped the assault from continuing. The victim received numerous serious injuries to the head, body, and face.

According to the report, a search warrant was then obtained and executed, and evidence of the assault was located. Detectives also located numerous items that had been reported stolen.

Deputies listed the following items were recovered stolen from the backyard of the property: a 22 ft. double axle trailer, a 10 ft. double axle U-Haul trailer, a large 2021 John Deere tractor with an attached front-end loader, a 1973 Chevrolet Vega, two large toolboxes with tools, and a large 10x20 barn-style outbuilding.

A total of $45,100 worth of stolen property was recovered by the Rowan Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, according to the report.

Deputies also located two rifles and a 44-magnum revolver. Both Terry Brian Parham and Matthew Damion Parham are convicted felons and are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Matthew Damion Parham received a $2,000,000 secured bond for his outstanding warrants. Terry Brian Parham received a $60,000 secured bond for his outstanding warrants.

At the time of his most recent arrest, Matthew Damion Parham was out of jail on over $200,000 of secured bonds for charges including interfere with emergency equipment, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault by strangulation, second degree kidnapping, communicating threats, false imprisonment, felony flee to elude, resist a public officer, burning personal property, and felony conspiracy.

Matthew Damion Parham has an extensive criminal history with convictions for a felony sex offender residence violation, felony sex offender fail to report, felony interfere with an electronic monitoring device, felony larceny, felony indecent liberties with a child, and seven convictions for misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

-In 2012 Matthew Parham was charged with throwing objects from the overpass onto I-85 near his home in China Grove. Several cars were struck and drivers were injured.

-In 2013 Parham was convicted for taking indecent liberties with a minor and ordered to register as a sex offender.

-In 2014 he was accused of pulling a knife on a deputy.

-In 2014 deputies said he cut off his electronic monitoring device somewhere near A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis.

-In 2020 he was accused of attending a festival at West Rowan High School in violation of the restrictions placed on registered sex offenders.

Terry Brian Parham has convictions for misdemeanor simple possession of narcotics, misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, felony conspire to sell methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

