Family and friends to hold prayer gathering for missing Allisha Watts

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of Allisha Watts will gather Tuesday evening to pray for her safe return.

The missing woman was last seen July 16 at her boyfriend’s home on Pamela Lorraine Drive in northeast Charlotte.

Watts is from Moore County but her family said she came to Charlotte to visit him.

Her vehicle was spotted in Anson County a few days after she was last seen. Inside her car was an unconscious man that her family said was her boyfriend. His current condition and whereabouts are unknown.

Over the weekend, Watts’ family and friends organized a search party off of Woodward Avenue near Camp North End, but were unable to find her.

Police have not provided any new information regarding potential leads, but video did show officers at the missing woman’s boyfriend’s home at least twice last week.

Courthouse officials said search warrants regarding the incidents at his home were not available.

As the community continues to search for answers regarding Watts’ disappearance, Tuesday’s prayer gathering is scheduled to take place in Southern Pines in Moore County.

The gathering will start at 7 p.m. on 1250 West New York Avenue.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

