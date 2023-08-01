PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

DeAngelo Williams hosting breast cancer ‘DeAthlon’ event Saturday

His oldest two girls, Rhiya and Reyna, have been making friendship bracelets to sell at a...
His oldest two girls, Rhiya and Reyna, have been making friendship bracelets to sell at a lemonade stand Saturday.(DeAngelo Williams | DeAngelo Williams)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - DeAngelo Williams is the real deal. While we talked on the phone Tuesday, he was riding a tractor, mowing grass at his farm.

DeAngelo is exactly who he is – and always the most genuine. But my adoration for him is NOT why I post now.

This Saturday is The DeAngelo Williams Foundation's 4th annual DeAthlon in Waxhaw.
This Saturday is The DeAngelo Williams Foundation's 4th annual DeAthlon in Waxhaw.(DeAngelo Williams | DeAngelo Williams)

This weekend is The DeAngelo Williams Foundation’s 4th annual DeAthlon in Waxhaw. This is how DeAngelo raises money to give free mammograms (and the follow-up appointments and breast cancer treatment, if needed) to uninsured and underinsured women in our community who need one. At the event Saturday in Waxhaw, Novant Health will conduct 106 mammograms on site via two mobile units.

DeAngelo continues to support breast cancer awareness, he says, in memory of his mom and aunts.

The DeAthlon is a 5K run OR a long bike ride (you choose either 20 miles, 34 miles or 53 miles, all numbers important in D’s football career). Or, you can do both the bike and the run. Click here to learn more and to sign up.

Things are scheduled to kick off at 7 a.m. Saturday in the Marvin Ridge High School parking lot.

DeAngelo and his wife, Risalyn, have four kids. His oldest two girls, Rhiya and Reyna, have been making friendship bracelets to sell at a lemonade stand Saturday. At last year’s lemonade stand, they raised enough to fund three mammograms!

The 4th annual DeAngelo Williams Foundation's DeAthlon is scheduled Saturday in Waxhaw.
The 4th annual DeAngelo Williams Foundation's DeAthlon is scheduled Saturday in Waxhaw.(DeAngelo Williams | DeAngelo Williams)

If you’re ever looking for ways to get involved, this is a great opportunity whether you just want to show up and support, participate or give your kids a visual on what it looks like to give back.

- Molly

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Security footage has been released after police said the driver of an SUV intentionally hit the...
Driver who allegedly hit 6 migrant workers faces charges
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Dalton Gay, 17, passed away Saturday.
Carson High student who died Saturday remembered for living his faith
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews

Latest News

Gaston County will operate the 68-acre Southpoint Access recreation area near Belmont.
County to operate beachfront park near Belmont
Officials said the house fire was on Bethel Boat Landing Road in Lancaster.
Patient, caregiver rescued after home catches fire in Lancaster, SC
Hattie's Tap & Tavern raised thousands of dollars to replace a man's hot dog cart, which was...
Bar raises thousands to replace hot dog cart stolen in Plaza Midwood
Hattie's Tap & Tavern raised thousands of dollars to replace a man's hot dog cart, which was...
Bar raises thousands to replace hot dog cart stolen in Plaza Midwood