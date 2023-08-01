DeAngelo Williams hosting breast cancer ‘DeAthlon’ event Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - DeAngelo Williams is the real deal. While we talked on the phone Tuesday, he was riding a tractor, mowing grass at his farm.

DeAngelo is exactly who he is – and always the most genuine. But my adoration for him is NOT why I post now.

This weekend is The DeAngelo Williams Foundation’s 4th annual DeAthlon in Waxhaw. This is how DeAngelo raises money to give free mammograms (and the follow-up appointments and breast cancer treatment, if needed) to uninsured and underinsured women in our community who need one. At the event Saturday in Waxhaw, Novant Health will conduct 106 mammograms on site via two mobile units.

DeAngelo continues to support breast cancer awareness, he says, in memory of his mom and aunts.

The DeAthlon is a 5K run OR a long bike ride (you choose either 20 miles, 34 miles or 53 miles, all numbers important in D’s football career). Or, you can do both the bike and the run. Click here to learn more and to sign up.

Things are scheduled to kick off at 7 a.m. Saturday in the Marvin Ridge High School parking lot.

DeAngelo and his wife, Risalyn, have four kids. His oldest two girls, Rhiya and Reyna, have been making friendship bracelets to sell at a lemonade stand Saturday. At last year’s lemonade stand, they raised enough to fund three mammograms!

If you’re ever looking for ways to get involved, this is a great opportunity whether you just want to show up and support, participate or give your kids a visual on what it looks like to give back.

- Molly

