Crash closes I-85 in Cleveland County, troopers say

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed part of I-85 in Cleveland County on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-85 South near Dixon School Road, the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said.

The roadway is shut down between mile-markers five and six.

Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was hurt in the crash.

It is unclear when the interstate will reopen.

View real-time traffic maps here.

