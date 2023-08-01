PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash closes I-85 in Cleveland County, troopers say

The crash happened near Dixon School Road on Tuesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed part of I-85 in Cleveland County on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-85 South near Dixon School Road, the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said.

The roadway is shut down between mile-markers five and six.

Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was hurt in the crash.

It is unclear when the interstate will reopen.

View real-time traffic maps here.

