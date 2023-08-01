County to operate beachfront park near Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – A new beachfront park near Belmont will soon be offered following a lease agreement between Duke Energy and Gaston County.

The Gaston County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a lease agreement on July 27 for the county to operate a 68-acre Southpoint Access recreation area, a news release stated.

It will feature a pair of boat ramps, two large fishing piers, a swimming beach, picnic pads and public parking, county officials said.

In addition, the agreement calls for Duke Energy to build a canoe and kayak launch area, of which Gaston County will pay for a portion once completed, the release stated.

Duke Energy invested $7 million into developing the Southpoint Access area and approached Gaston County in late 2022 with a proposal for the county’s parks and recreation staff to manage the site, leaders said.

As part of the vote, the board approved an initial fee schedule for the access area, which will go into effect in the months ahead, according to the release. Those fees will cover the upkeep and operation of the park.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for the county,” Gaston County Parks and Recreation Director Cathy Hart said in a statement. “This provides us an extra park in a very busy and growing part of the county where land is difficult to come by right now.”

