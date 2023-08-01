PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

County to operate beachfront park near Belmont

Duke Energy invested $7 million into developing the Southpoint Access area.
Gaston County will operate the 68-acre Southpoint Access recreation area near Belmont.
Gaston County will operate the 68-acre Southpoint Access recreation area near Belmont.(Source: Gaston County)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – A new beachfront park near Belmont will soon be offered following a lease agreement between Duke Energy and Gaston County.

The Gaston County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a lease agreement on July 27 for the county to operate a 68-acre Southpoint Access recreation area, a news release stated.

It will feature a pair of boat ramps, two large fishing piers, a swimming beach, picnic pads and public parking, county officials said.

In addition, the agreement calls for Duke Energy to build a canoe and kayak launch area, of which Gaston County will pay for a portion once completed, the release stated.

Gaston County will operate the 68-acre Southpoint Access recreation area near Belmont.
Gaston County will operate the 68-acre Southpoint Access recreation area near Belmont.(Source: Gaston County)

Duke Energy invested $7 million into developing the Southpoint Access area and approached Gaston County in late 2022 with a proposal for the county’s parks and recreation staff to manage the site, leaders said.

As part of the vote, the board approved an initial fee schedule for the access area, which will go into effect in the months ahead, according to the release. Those fees will cover the upkeep and operation of the park.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for the county,” Gaston County Parks and Recreation Director Cathy Hart said in a statement. “This provides us an extra park in a very busy and growing part of the county where land is difficult to come by right now.”

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Security footage has been released after police said the driver of an SUV intentionally hit the...
Driver who allegedly hit 6 migrant workers faces charges
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Dalton Gay, 17, passed away Saturday.
Carson High student who died Saturday remembered for living his faith
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews

Latest News

Allisha Watts was last seen leaving her boyfriend's home in northeast Charlotte on July 16.
Family and friends to hold prayer gathering for missing Allisha Watts
The truck was spotted resting against the front porch of the home.
Police investigating crash after pickup truck hits house in southwest Charlotte
Habitat For Humanity will welcome seven families into their new homes on Tuesday.
Habitat For Humanity to open first wave of homes in west Charlotte neighborhood
Parents shared what to look out for and the dangers of fentanyl use after losing their own...
Extended Conversation: Parents discuss the dangers of fentanyl use
Joshua Lee Settlemyer will also receive 36 months of supervised probation.
Man sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in drug case