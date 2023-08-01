PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte FC, Shinyashiki agree to part ways months after investigation

The forward has not appeared in a match since April 8.
Head coach Christian Lattanzio said he wants his club to focus on football despite the investigation involving Andre Shinyashiki.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC and forward Andre Shinyashiki have mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the club, it announced Tuesday.

Shinyashiki was acquired from the Colorado Rapids in May 2022 and made 28 appearances for Charlotte FC.

The Brazilian has not played in a match since April 8, though, after he became involved in an investigation regarding a reported rape earlier in the year.

Shinyashiki was placed under investigation by the MLS in late April and was later cleared to return to play.

“I fully cooperated with Charlotte Police and MLS in their separate investigations related to the incident and no charges have been filed against me,” said in a social media post in May. “I’ve also been cleared by MLS to play. I’ll have no further comment.”

Records show that he was never charged with any criminal offenses.

A 23-year-old woman reported being raped and forcibly fondled at an apartment in uptown, a police report stated.

The report lists four suspects in the apartment but did not identify them by name.

Prior to his time with Charlotte FC, Shinyashiki played for the Rapids from 2017-22.

He has scored 22 goals in 112 career MLS matches.

