Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashes at airport

Commercial flights temporarily suspended at Charleston International Airport
Officials say the Charleston International Airport temporarily suspended commercial flights Tuesday after a Charleston County Sheriff's helicopter crash.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say the Charleston International Airport have temporarily suspended commercials Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter crash.

Airport officials said in a social media post that flights are temporarily suspended due to an ongoing incident.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the ongoing incident involved one of their helicopters. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. Knapp said the pilot was the only person onboard, and they received non-life-threatening injuries.

Flight status monitors inside the Charleston International Airport show the extent of delayed...
Flight status monitors inside the Charleston International Airport show the extent of delayed arrivals and departures, displaying new times in red.(Live 5)

It is not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Travelers are asked to check with their individual airlines before arriving at the airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

