Arrest made in deadly Chester shooting, SLED says

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on July 23 on Saluda Street.
John Lowery
John Lowery(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting in Chester, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on July 23 on Saluda Street.

The sheriff’s office said John Lowery shot a man several times, killing him. According to the arrest warrant, the man shot first.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t revealed in the warrant.

Lowery is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Jail records show his bond was denied.

Anyone with information about the shooting, including details regarding a second suspect believed to be involved, should email SLED.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

