$30 scratch-off turns to $100,000 prize for Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Miles Bynum Sr. of Charlotte took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Bynum bought his Ultimate ticket from Queens Market on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize. After the required taxes, he took home $71,259.

[Read also: $1 ticket leads to $740k+ prize for Charlotte man]

Four $5 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.