PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

$30 scratch-off turns to $100,000 prize for Charlotte man

After the required taxes, he took home $71,259.
-
-(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Miles Bynum Sr. of Charlotte took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Bynum bought his Ultimate ticket from Queens Market on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize. After the required taxes, he took home $71,259.

[Read also: $1 ticket leads to $740k+ prize for Charlotte man]

Four $5 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Security footage has been released after police said the driver of an SUV intentionally hit the...
FBI assisting with investigation after 6 migrant workers hit in Lincolnton
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Dalton Gay, 17, passed away Saturday.
Carson High student who died Saturday remembered for living his faith
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews

Latest News

Allisha Watts was last seen leaving her boyfriend's home in northeast Charlotte on July 16.
Family and friends to hold prayer gathering for missing Allisha Watts
Habitat For Humanity will welcome seven families into their new homes on Tuesday.
Habitat For Humanity to open first wave of homes in west Charlotte neighborhood
The truck was spotted resting against the front porch of the home.
Police investigating crash after pickup truck hits house in southwest Charlotte
Parents shared what to look out for and the dangers of fentanyl use after losing their own...
Extended Conversation: Parents discuss the dangers of fentanyl use
Denise Rucker was reported missing in early July.
Help needed finding missing Granite Falls woman