2 die in head-on collision in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A head-on collision Tuesday morning has claimed two lives, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

At about 7:50 a.m., a 2006 Toyota Matrix was traveling west on Vashti Road, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 1993 Dodge Dakota near NC 16, the Highway Patrol said.

Natalie Marie Chapman, 20, of Taylorsville, the driver of the Matrix, was transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ted Allen Teague, 75, of Bethlehem, the driver of the Dakota, died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said. The sole passenger, Michael Allen Teague, 42, of Bethlehem also died at the scene, police said.

Vashti Road was closed for two hours during the investigation. The initial investigation did not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor, according to the news release.

Upon completion of the investigation and consultation with the Alexander County District Attorney’s Office, charges are scheduled to be filed, police said.

