Wilmington police officer charged with ‘intent to kill’ fired

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Darryl Warren was fired from his position at the Wilmington Police Department on Monday, July 31, according to City Councilmember Clifford Barnett.

Warren is accused of hitting his girlfriend with a car while driving while impaired on July 25, according to District Attorney Ben David.

The termination memorandum from Chief Donny Williams to Warren says that a pre-disciplinary conference was held on Monday, during which Warren was “made aware of” the rules violations alleged by an internal investigation and the possibility of disciplinary action. The policies which were violated were “2.05- Obeying the Law”, “2.18- Use of Alcohol While Off Duty” and “2.25- Standard of Conduct.”

“You were also given an opportunity to respond to the listed rule violations. Based upon my review of the report and speaking with you during your pre-disciplinary conference, at which time you were given the opportunity to provide any information regarding the allegations in the investigation, I concur with the findings of the investigation,” Williams states in the memorandum.

He appeared in court Monday on the charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault on a female. The warrants for the assault charges were served on Sunday; he was initially charged after the July 25 incident with driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger.

The DA requested a $1 million bond for Warren, but it was denied by Judge R. Russel Davis on Monday, and his bond was set at $100,000.

Judge Davis previously denied the motion for a domestic violence protective order filed against Warren by his ex-wife last year.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. You can read the termination memorandum and WECT’s previous coverage below:

911 callers say it looked like WPD officer intentionally struck pedestrian
Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

